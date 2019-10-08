2 female employees plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in RDAG case

After many RDAG entities filed for bankruptcy, BlackBriar Advisors LLC became the Chief Restructuring Officer for the RDAG bankruptcy cases. According to D. Lyndon James, the Acting Chief Financial Officer, the factual statement says, “Williams has been instrumental in helping BlackBriar understand the automobile dealership business, the operations of the various Reagor Dykes dealerships, and the complex administrative process of the industry.” James also said on record Williams has assisted RDAG customers with “obtaining or regaining legal rights to the vehicles they purchased or the ones they traded in.” He goes on to say “Williams has been the key contact within the team with retail automotive lenders concerning vehicles they have funded.”