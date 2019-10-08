Clovis man found guilty for escaping jail in 2018

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man was found guilty by Curry County jury for escaping the Curry County Detention Center in 2018.
Ricky Sena, 26, was found guilty of felony crimes of escape from jail, conspiracy to escape from prison, escape from custody of a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
In June of 2018, Sena escapted from the Curry County Detention Center. He was accompanied by Victor Apodaca and Aaron Clark.
The three men walked out of an unlocked door at the jail with the help of Detention Officer Sarina Dodson.
All three escaped inmates were located four days later hiding in a Clovis home, which resulted in a SWAT standoff.
Apodaca previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in the Department of Corrections. Clark also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in the Department of Corrections.
“There will be no tolerance for these types of criminal acts. Escaping from jail and putting police officers and citizens in harm’s way during a SWAT standoff is unacceptable. We are optimistic that Sena will receive a lengthy prison sentence at his disposition hearing," said District Attorney Andrea Reeb. "Three violent offenders have now been taken out of our community, and I am proud of the prosecution team in my office that helped assure the citizens in the 9th Judicial District will not be harmed by Ricky Sena and his co-conspirators again.”
Sena is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison on this case, and is he is currently serving an 11-year term in the New Mexico Department of Corrections on another example of aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.
