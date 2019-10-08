Canyon Independent School District hosted a Seniors Day today

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD hosted a Senior Day for seniors on Oct. 8 at WTAMU Legacy Hall from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m.
During the event, students had the opportunity to visit with colleges, universities, technical schools and military branches, in addition to attending a session on the realities of college life.
To celebrate with our students, all students, parents and the community to dress in their college gear as a way to support and encouragement for this big event.
In addition to the activities of the College Day, Education Credit Union has generously offered to feed all Canyon ISD students who were attending.
New this year is a financial piece where students learn about the “big picture” for finances and the long-term effects.
Over 650 Randall Canyon High School seniors will be asked to visit with at least three institutions of higher education.
