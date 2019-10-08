Battle of Seasons

There is a lot going on over the next 24 hours. First let’s start with tonight’s forecast, and the possibility of late night showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, it looks like the Southern half of the area has the best chance to see some moisture. Wednesday is looking much warmer across the area with mid to upper 80s, 90s are also possible across SE areas. Besides the big warm up due to breezy SW winds, we could also be tracking a few strong to severe storms on Wednesday night across the extreme Eastern zones and especially into Western Oklahoma.