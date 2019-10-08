Amarillo police urge public to use situational awareness after recent prank

“Now that we’re coming up on the holidays, we’re looking at people that might be willing to do more to get something from you, whether it’s a purse or anything that they might want,” said Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention and Public Information Officer Cpl. Jeb Hilton. “During the holiday time, people tend to get a little more desperate. We want to make sure that, especially during this time of year, people are paying more attention and knowing everything that’s going on. Paying attention could save your life.”