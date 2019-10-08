Amarillo police urge public to use situational awareness after recent prank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a recent joke involving a suspicious note left on cars, the Amarillo Police Department is using it as an example for the public to be aware of their surroundings.
Something that would seem as simple as a post-it note left on a car window could be more dangerous than many may think.
Recently, APD was made aware of at least two incidents where post-it notes, that read “sorry for the damage,” were left on vehicles in the area of Interstate 40 and Soncy Road.
Neither of those vehicles have had any damage located on them.
Officials later discovered the subjects who left the notes said it was meant as a joke.
APD mentioned this type of joke has been reoccurring since 2013, but now, they are wanting to warn the community to always be aware of their surroundings.
Authorities said notes left on a car could take a turn for the worse, and may be used as a distraction to either rob or assault a person.
“Now that we’re coming up on the holidays, we’re looking at people that might be willing to do more to get something from you, whether it’s a purse or anything that they might want,” said Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention and Public Information Officer Cpl. Jeb Hilton. “During the holiday time, people tend to get a little more desperate. We want to make sure that, especially during this time of year, people are paying more attention and knowing everything that’s going on. Paying attention could save your life.”
Cpl. Hilton said for those walking to or from their car to look around and notice if someone is closing in on them.
Park in safe, well lit areas and take the time to make laps around the parking lot to find a safe spot.
Cpl. Hilton is also urging everyone to look up from their phones, as that can be an easy distraction as well.
Because of these types of situations, APD is working on ways to help the community better protect and educate themselves.
Until then, he is advising Amarillo residents to always call 911 if they ever feel as though they are in a potentially dangerous situation.
