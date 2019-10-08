Amarillo police asking for your help solving cold case murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit needs your help with a cold case form 2000.
On June 9, 2000, Shamika Scott was found dead in a room at the Wagon Wheel Motel in Amarillo.
During the initial investigation, the case was ruled a homicide. Scott was just 24 at the time of her murder.
There is a lot of speculation about who might have committed the crime, but there is not enough evidence to prove who the suspect is.
However, the details that came from those interviews have not yet led the APD Homicide Unit to the evidence that could solve this case.
The APD Homicide Unit asks that anyone who may have information that could help solve this case and give Shamika Scott’s family closure, please call (806) 378-9468.
