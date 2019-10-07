Wife of slain TTU Police Officer sues accused shooter for more than $1 million

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after a Texas Tech police officer was shot and killed inside of the Texas Tech Police Department, the wife of the slain officer is suing the accused shooter for more than $1 million.
Floyd East Jr., an officer originally from El Paso, was killed on Oct. 9 2017 after being shot while responding to a call on the Tech campus. The suspect accused of shooting East is Hollis Daniels, a Tech freshman at the time from Seguin, TX. He was 19-years-old at the time of the shooting.
Carmen East, Floyd’s wife, filed the lawsuit which states Hollis Alvin Daniels III shot and killed Floyd East Jr. with a .45 caliber handgun at the Texas Tech Police Department.
“The cold and calculated act took place while Officer Floyd East Jr. was in the course and scope of his employment as a peace officer and investigating other criminal activity of Defendant Daniels for which he had been taken into custody."
The lawsuit states Daniels acted in a negligent and grossly negligent manner by failing to act as an ordinary reasonable person and acting with disregard towards human life.
She is seeking damages due to loss of society, loss of advice and counsel, loss of companionship, loss of services, funeral expenses, mental anguish, exemplary damages, counseling bills and survival damages.
The lawsuit was filed in the 72nd District Court in Lubbock, TX.
Daniels, who is now 21-years-old, has been charged with capital murder. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5 million bond. He has been in jail since October 10, 2017.
On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, Daniels was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury, charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.
Because of the media coverage on this case, the 137th District Court issued a news media gag order on November 2, 2017, meaning people directly involved in the case are to refrain from further communication with the media.
