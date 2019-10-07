Sunray ISD bond includes Career, Technical facility and other upgrades

SUNRAY, Texas (KFDA) - Sunray Independent School District is proposing a bond that, if passed, would build a Career and Technical Center for students to learn trade skills.
“It’ll allow our kids leave school with certifications to build business partnerships and it’ll also allow our kids leave school with more than dual credit hours, but also with an associate’s degree,” said Sunray ISD Superintendent Marshall Harrison.
The facility would have designated classrooms for students to learn various types of skills for jobs after high school.
“A lot of this bond focuses on the Ag industry in the panhandle of Texas. This bond has an agronomy and a plant soil science lab with an indoor greenhouse in it. It has metal fabrication, architectural design, carpentry design, cosmetology. It has culinary arts, we already have a base culinary arts kitchen, but it would expand that,” said Harrison.
Security upgrades for all schools are also included in the bond.
“We need a more secure entrance at our elementary school and we need to replace all the security cameras in our district," said Harrison. "And it also builds a elementary P.E. facility that will serve also as a storm shelter for Pre-K through eighth.”
The school district held several community meetings to inform citizens about the $9.5 million proposal.
Harrison spoke about implementing House Bill 3 at Sunray ISD and preparing students who may choose not to attend college.
“After coming to the meeting, the way I understand everything, I think it’ll be great for our community and great for our kids here in Sunray,” said Sunray High School teacher Jennifer Goolsby. “And the kids in the surrounding areas, they’ll be able to be more advanced in a career when they leave high school. Whether they decide to go to college or to just go into the career field.”
The bond will also establish an Early Childhood Education facility and licensed daycare center.
Sunray residents will be able to vote on the bond on Nov. 5 or during early voting.
“This bond is very much, and I go back to this, it is 100% about education. About educating our kids past high school. That’s what this is about,” said Harrison.
For more information about the bond as well as when and where to vote, visit the Sunray ISD website.
