State Sen. Kel Seliger traveling around the Texas Panhandle for town hall meetings
Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo
By Vanessa Garcia | October 7, 2019 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 10:43 AM

TEXAS PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger is traveling around the Texas Panhandle this week for some town hall meetings.

Seliger will discuss various activities of the 86th Legislature, including critical issues facing communities and Texas.

Check out counties scheduled for Seliger’s town hall meetings:

Wednesday, Oct. 9

  • Deaf Smith, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Hereford Regional Medical Center, education room at 540 W. 15th St. in Hereford
  • Oldham County, 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Oldham County Courthouse, district courtroom at 105 S. Main St. in Vega
  • Hartley County, 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Hartley County Courthouse, 900 Main St. in Channing

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • Carson County, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Carson County War Memorial, 500 Main St. in Panhandle
  • Hutchinson County, 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Borger City Hall, 600 N. Main St. in Borger

Friday, Oct. 11

  • Randall County, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Canyon City Hall, 301 16th St. in Canyon

