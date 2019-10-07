State Sen. Kel Seliger traveling around the Texas Panhandle for town hall meetings

TEXAS PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger is traveling around the Texas Panhandle this week for some town hall meetings.
Seliger will discuss various activities of the 86th Legislature, including critical issues facing communities and Texas.
Check out counties scheduled for Seliger’s town hall meetings:
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Deaf Smith, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Hereford Regional Medical Center, education room at 540 W. 15th St. in Hereford
- Oldham County, 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Oldham County Courthouse, district courtroom at 105 S. Main St. in Vega
- Hartley County, 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Hartley County Courthouse, 900 Main St. in Channing
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Carson County, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Carson County War Memorial, 500 Main St. in Panhandle
- Hutchinson County, 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Borger City Hall, 600 N. Main St. in Borger
Friday, Oct. 11
- Randall County, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Canyon City Hall, 301 16th St. in Canyon
