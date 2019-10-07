Joe Taco to have restaurant on ground floor of City of Amarillo parking garage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation approved a lease agreement today with Joe Taco for a space on the ground floor of the city’s parking garage.
This is the first lease of retail space across Buchanan Street from the Hodgetown baseball stadium.
The space is around 4,800 square feet.
Construction on the unfinished interior is scheduled to be finished by May 1, 2020.
The lease terms are for no rent the first year after completion.
The rent then gradually increases yearly and reaches $12 per square foot in the fourth year of the agreement.
