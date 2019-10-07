Family: Missing Amarillo man found dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A missing man from Amarillo has been found dead.
Authorities have been searching for 40-year-old Barrett Lee Jones since July.
He was last seen near the 2200 block of Ole Muddy Road in the Valle de Oro area.
His truck was found parked in the area, but deputies said there was no indication that he may have left from there.
According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received information around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, indicating that a body had been found in the Valle de Oro area off of Old Muddy Road.
The body was identified as Jones on October 7.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says there are no signs of foul play.
Autopsy results are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
NewsChannel 10 is following this story and will bring you the latest from authorities as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.