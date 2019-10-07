Dalhart man recovering after historic B17 bomber crash in Connecticut

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A Dalhart man is recovering in a Connecticut hospital after a plane crash on October 2.
“He was one of the lucky ones out of 13 that came out with his life,” said Jimmie Dee Bennett of the Dalhart Elks Lodge.
The Dalhart community is coming together to help raise money for Mitchell Melton, who was one of six to survive the plane crash. Melton is a flight engineer, who was working on a historical B-17 bomber plane that went down and killed seven.
“The benefit is on November 2 at the Dalhart Elks Lodge, they are going to do a $10 cover charge. All proceeds from the evening go to Mitch Milton," said Bennett. "Whatever he needs the money for.”
The Fright Fest event will be an after Halloween party, where costumes are encouraged, with a DJ and auction.
Melton didn’t grow up in Dalhart, but he has been a part of this community for years.
He worked at Bailey’s Flying Service and is a member of Elks Lodge. He also served his country in the military and is now going to be needing help from his Panhandle family as he continues to recover from his injuries.
Members of Elk’s Lodge are asking for donations of auction items, which could be anything from purses, to casseroles, to tools, to trips.
“Anything that we can do to make some money for this gentleman," said Bennett. "He’s going to be out of work for several months, if not more. I know for sure he broke a leg, and an arm, and damaged his muscle, so we are not sure what his abilities will be coming out of this, as far as being able to work and provide for his kids.”
NewsChannel10 spoke with his family who informed us he is still recovering in the hospital, but is doing much better. They expect him to come home soon.
If you would like to donate auction items, please call Brandi Black at (806) 333-0832.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.