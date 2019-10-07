Bookworms, get ready for a book sale in Borger this week

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - This one’s for you, bookworms.
The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library are hosting a book sale this week.
The book sale lasts four days, with it kicking off Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 2:00 p.m. with a members preview night at the Hutchinson County Library, located at 625 Weatherly in Borger.
Then, the public is invited to the book sale on Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The money raised from the event will help fund programs at the three libraries in Hutchinson County.
