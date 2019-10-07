Appeals court rules against ASARCO, workers plan to strike

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied ASARCO, LLC’s petition for an appeal of the decision to enforce an order for the company to pay millions of dollars to hundreds of employees.
The order states the company needs to pay more than $10 million to hundreds of employees hired after June 30, 2011.
According to a news release, the eight international unions which represent more than 2,000 hourly workers at five ASARCO locations in Arizona and Texas have been fighting to collect the money since December of 2014.
The company owes the employees after it was determined it wrongly withheld from newer employees quarterly bonuses based on the price of copper.
Employees at the Amarillo location will meet on Thursday, October 10 to vote on a strike.
The meetings will be held at 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the USW Local 5613 Union Hall in Amarillo.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.