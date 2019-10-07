Amarillo police investigating shooting near Amarillo Boulevard and North Carolina Street Sunday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Amarillo Boulevard and North Carolina Street on Sunday evening.
Around 8:35 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North Carolina Street for a shooting.
Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they received conflicting information on what occurred during the incident that led to the shooting.
There is no suspect description at this time.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
