Amarillo Branch NAACP to host Freedom Fund Banquet

“The Committee and Branch selected the keynote speaker and the theme in order to focus on uniting all of Amarillo. It is important that we not allow ourselves or our community to be dragged into the pervasive divisive attitudes that so easily dominate our news every day. Amarillo can be an example of a community that sees all it has in common with its neighbors and works toward making our city better for all citizens,” said Chairperson Jerri Glover.