Amarillo Branch NAACP to host Freedom Fund Banquet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host the Freedom Fund Banquet.
The banquet will be held on November 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.
The Amarillo Branch has selected Reverend Thomas D. Sands, the pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, to speak on the theme of “A Community in Unity.”
“The Committee and Branch selected the keynote speaker and the theme in order to focus on uniting all of Amarillo. It is important that we not allow ourselves or our community to be dragged into the pervasive divisive attitudes that so easily dominate our news every day. Amarillo can be an example of a community that sees all it has in common with its neighbors and works toward making our city better for all citizens,” said Chairperson Jerri Glover.
Tickers and tables for the event are available to purchase now.
