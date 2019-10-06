White Deer family’s storm shelter uproots after rainfall

WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - After White Deer, and really much of the Panhandle, was hit with massive rainfall last week, the Welch family said they found their storm shelter floating about six feet out of the ground.
Both Kelsey Welch and her husband work outside of White Deer.
She said they’d been gone all day last Thursday before coming home to find a gigantic ‘something’ in the backyard.
“I was trying to think, ‘Did we have contractors come by?’, ‘Was someone coming to work in our backyard?’,” said Welch. “And then it sunk in what had happened it was our cellar, uprooted. And it was so shocking. I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never heard of anything like that happening.”
Welch said the storm shelter is at least 20 years old and was already in the ground when they first moved into their house.
“We had been having a lot of rain over the last few days that Thursday, but it had poured all night long and that next morning,” she said. “So if anything, I’d may be expecting my flowers to be flooded, or my dog’s doghouse, but not our cellar to uproot from the ground.”
“People who have shared our pictures or commented on it, people who have actually seen this happen,” said Welch. “So this has actually helped us a lot. Between calling our insurance and trying to find a loophole, because we’re not in a flood zone, they’ve been really helpful to try and help us see if there’s a way we can get this covered with our homeowner’s insurance, and try and find the correct way to go about fixing the problem.”
“A lot of people have said we might want to dig deeper and trench it out a little bit and then maybe pour cement and then anchor it to the cement. Maybe that’ll help, but we’ll see,” said Welch.
This weekend's weather being much drier than last week's, the storm shelter has partially sunk back into the ground.
“It’s definitely more of a sunken ship now than it is a floating Noah’s Ark,” said Welch. “But, luckily, we’ve had sunshine and it’s had time to dry up. But the back end is definitely not going to go back in the ground. We’re not just going to wake up the next day and it’s going to be put back in its place, so we are going to have to do something to get it resolved. And it was just, it was neat and something to laugh at and it’ll be a neat story to tell years from now.”
