It’s been a nice day with temperatures in the 60s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the NW Panhandle, temperatures expected in the mid to upper 30s as well as light frost possible. Monday is looking about the same with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light South winds. Monday night looks clear and slightly warmer with lows in the mid to upper 40s.