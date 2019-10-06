Amarillo Police: Suspicious Post It notes left on vehicles in the area of I-40 and Soncy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From the Amarillo Police Department:
APD has been made aware of at least two incidents where a Post It note stating, “Sorry for the Damage”, was left on a vehicle in the area of I-40 and Soncy.
Neither of those vehicles have had any damage located on them. A witness described two males in a small white truck as placing the note on one of the vehicles.
There have been no reported attempts of anyone using this technique to take or try to take a vehicle or a person.
The incidents are being investigated, but at this time there is no reason to believe that these occurrences are anything more than just suspicious.
With that being said, situational awareness is always important.
We should all pay attention to what is going on around us and be on the look out for anything suspicious.
If you see anything suspicious and feel that you could be in danger, don’t hesitate to call the police for help immediately.
Amarillo Police Department: (806) 378-3038
Emergency: 911
