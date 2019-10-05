Deputy barely escapes injury when drunk driver smashes into patrol vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A drunk driver smashes into a Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle, destroying the front passenger door and barely missing the Deputy.
A Sheriff's Deputy redirecting traffic after a semi crashed, was nearly hit by a speeding driver.
“He was nearly missed from being killed, I think,” said Captain John Coffee of Potter County’s Sherrif’s Office.
Authorities responded to a semi rollover this morning that shut down I-40 for more than four hours. Motorists traveling in the area were diverted onto a service road.
Potter County Sheriffs Deputies were parked on the side of the road, re-directing traffic.
They reported soon after, a small sedan speeding through the scene, hit the passenger side of the Deputy’s Tahoe.
The Deputy in the vehicle behind him, yelled for him to move when the car came crashing in. Otherwise, he would have been hit.
The driver of the sedan continued to speed off after she wrecked into the Deputy’s patrol vehicle.
“The driver was chased down and stopped by another Deputy, and she was arrested,” said Coffee.
24-year-old Regina Evans was arrested for DUI and is out on a $2500 bond.
Captain Coffee wants to remind everyone to be extremely cautious when officers and patrol vehicles are out directing traffic.
“Slow down a little bit, especially when you have an officer on the side of the road, or you have an officer with his lights on, you just want to slow down,” said Coffee.
Potter County Sheriff’s office and APD want everyone to know that there is a zero-tolerance for driving under the influence.
