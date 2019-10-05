The City of Amarillo held it’s Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Walk Against Domestic Violence was held this afternoon.
This event has a goal of making the City of Amarillo aware of how often domestic violence occurs and spread the message that there is no room for this in our community.
Family support services also used this march to spread information to victims about available resources to get out of this situation.
Different organizations, former victims, and city leaders walked together to the Potter County Courthouse, where multiple guest speakers spoke against this violent act.
