This Weekend in the Panhandle

By Vanessa Garcia | October 4, 2019 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 9:56 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

From haunted houses to a margarita crawl, here’s what’s going on in our area:

Margarita Crawl Amarillo

The Margarita Crawl Amarillo is happening tomorrow afternoon.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, you can enjoy some margaritas at discounted prices at six different bars.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the event.

Head on over to the Zombiez Bar & Grill at 711 S.W. 10th Ave. to kick off the margarita crawl.

Tri-State Reptile Expo in Amarillo

Critters of all different shapes and sizes are coming out for the Tri-State Reptile Expo this weekend.

The two-day event is set for this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The expo includes snakes, amphibians, dragon-like lizards, amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates and more.

Adult weekend passes are $10, children weekend passes, ages 11 and under, are $5 and children three and under get in free.

This WEEKEND!! Buy or browse 1000's of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, small mammals, dry goods, feeders and more. Also...

Get your scare on at Amarillo Scaregrounds

Tag a friend and make your plans to join us for the 2019 season of SCREAMS! Tickets on sale now: http://amarilloscaregrounds.com/admission.html

The creeps will come out this weekend at the Amarillo Scaregrounds.

Scaregrounds will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October. It will also be open the Sunday before Halloween, Halloween Day and Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1.

The pepsi pass costs $40, an all night pass is $60 or you can pay individually for the attractions.

Scaregrounds has six different haunted activities family and friends can participate in.

Get your tickets at the gate or online.

FRIGHTMARE Haunted House

The FRIGHTMARE Haunted House is open for the spooky season.

You can catch a scare at the haunted attraction on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00 p.m. at 816 S. Van Buren St.

The Halloween event serves as a fundraiser for the AAYC Community Center.

Leaders with the center work with the youth to teach them how to build a haunted house.

General admission is $20.

Frightmare, Amarillo's BEST Haunted House

WIN FREE tickets, just share this on your timeline with #amarillosBestHauntedHouse #fearamarillo and we will be watching and we will goto your share a tag you on the original post if you are a winner. Good for the entire month of October 2019 so share often and share to your friends pages! Check out Amarillo's BEST Haunted House: FRIGHTMARE. 816 S Van Buren Amarillo, TX 79101 Open Every Friday and Sat (7 to midnight) in October and on Halloween (7 to 10)

6th Street Massacre Haunted House

Become part of a horror scene straight out of a movie at the 6th Street Massacre in October.

The haunted house at 3015 S.W. 6th Ave. will be open Fridays and Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the haunted house.

1. 2. Freddy's coming for you.

Butcher’s Hollow Haunted House

Amarillo’s newest haunted house Butcher’s Hollow is open for October.

The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. this month and is located at 2503 S.W. 45th Ave.

Tickets are $20.

