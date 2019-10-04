This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From haunted houses to a margarita crawl, here’s what’s going on in our area:
The Margarita Crawl Amarillo is happening tomorrow afternoon.
Starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, you can enjoy some margaritas at discounted prices at six different bars.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the event.
Head on over to the Zombiez Bar & Grill at 711 S.W. 10th Ave. to kick off the margarita crawl.
Critters of all different shapes and sizes are coming out for the Tri-State Reptile Expo this weekend.
The two-day event is set for this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The expo includes snakes, amphibians, dragon-like lizards, amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates and more.
Adult weekend passes are $10, children weekend passes, ages 11 and under, are $5 and children three and under get in free.
The creeps will come out this weekend at the Amarillo Scaregrounds.
Scaregrounds will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October. It will also be open the Sunday before Halloween, Halloween Day and Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1.
The pepsi pass costs $40, an all night pass is $60 or you can pay individually for the attractions.
Scaregrounds has six different haunted activities family and friends can participate in.
Get your tickets at the gate or online.
The FRIGHTMARE Haunted House is open for the spooky season.
You can catch a scare at the haunted attraction on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00 p.m. at 816 S. Van Buren St.
The Halloween event serves as a fundraiser for the AAYC Community Center.
Leaders with the center work with the youth to teach them how to build a haunted house.
General admission is $20.
Become part of a horror scene straight out of a movie at the 6th Street Massacre in October.
The haunted house at 3015 S.W. 6th Ave. will be open Fridays and Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the haunted house.
Amarillo’s newest haunted house Butcher’s Hollow is open for October.
The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. this month and is located at 2503 S.W. 45th Ave.
Tickets are $20.
