Southwest AMBUCs hosting 12th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive
Southwest Chapter AMBUCS helping Amarillo (Source: KFDA)
By Richard Bullard | October 4, 2019 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 3:25 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCs will be hosting its 12th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive Oct. 1 through Nov. 18.

All turkeys will be available for pickup at our trailer located at Westgate Mall or by delivery starting Nov. 21.

A $100 donation will get participants an Edes smoked turkey (12-14 lb), purchases a frozen turkey to help feed a family in need and support the Amtryke program and therapy scholarships.

Those who wish to participate may purchase a turkey on their website here or by calling at (806) 316-5240.

