Southwest AMBUCs hosting 12th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCs will be hosting its 12th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive Oct. 1 through Nov. 18.
All turkeys will be available for pickup at our trailer located at Westgate Mall or by delivery starting Nov. 21.
A $100 donation will get participants an Edes smoked turkey (12-14 lb), purchases a frozen turkey to help feed a family in need and support the Amtryke program and therapy scholarships.
Those who wish to participate may purchase a turkey on their website here or by calling at (806) 316-5240.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.