Potter County lifts it’s burn ban
The county was previously under a 90-day burn ban due to persistent hot, dry and windy weather conditions that could cause outdoor burning to become a public hazard. (Source: Pexels)
By Vanessa Garcia | October 4, 2019 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 12:02 PM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County has lifted it’s burn ban.

The county was previously under a 90-day burn ban due to persistent hot, dry and windy weather conditions that could cause outdoor burning to become a public hazard.

However, recent rain rescinded the ban.

The burn ban had prohibited people from starting a flame outdoors.

It included fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash that were all banned because of high fire danger.

