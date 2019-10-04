Potter County lifts it’s burn ban

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County has lifted it’s burn ban.
The county was previously under a 90-day burn ban due to persistent hot, dry and windy weather conditions that could cause outdoor burning to become a public hazard.
However, recent rain rescinded the ban.
The burn ban had prohibited people from starting a flame outdoors.
It included fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash that were all banned because of high fire danger.
