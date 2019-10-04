New Amarillo Ronald McDonald House falls $200,000 shy of $3.5-million goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Ronald McDonald House Charities is asking the community to come together to help them finish funding their new house.
After their recent garage sale, the RMHC was hopeful they would reach their fundraising goal of $3.5 million, but they fell short.
Now, the organization is asking the community to help raise the rest of the funds for their new house.
So far, most of the donations have come from area foundations.
Since June, the house has been able to raise around $150,000, but they are still about $200,000 short of their goal.
The non-profit’s capital campaign is about two years in the making and fundraising began in January of 2018.
Their goal is to break ground at the end of this year, with plans to open the doors of the new house by late summer or early fall of 2020.
The organization has planned their next steps to raise the remaining funds.
RMHC Communications Manager, Luke Oliver, mentioned what their next steps are to raise the remaining funds.
“We have been working hard to develop additional new events and fundraisers," Oliver said. "They would be completely new and fresh for our area, that we plan to launch next year, to coincide with the grand re-opening of the new house.”
Oliver has asked the community to help donate before the fundraisers.
“It’s the generosity of the people in our area that have allowed us to successfully serve families all of these years," Oliver said. "This project will greatly impact our community in the years to come.”
If you would like to donate towards the new Amarillo RMHC, click here.
