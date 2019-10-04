More bats in the area and what to do if you come in contact with one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The increase in the rain has caused local flooding, but it has also flummoxed a migration of bats.
This is one of the multiple bats that have been found in Dumas the past week. However, Dumas is not the only area seeing more bats on the ground or in the skys.
Dumas Animal shelter released a warning via Facebook, telling their residents to watch out for bats and do not even try and scare them away.
“The post went out to raise awareness in the community about the hazards of bats because they are one of the top rabies carriers and everything like that. We just wanted the community to know, and people around know not to mess with them. They can bite, they do bite. Although the bites are tiny, they can still transmit diseases through their bites.” said Sergeant Clayton Williams, Dumas Police.
Where bats are one of the top carriers for rabies, Wild west wildlife tells us that it is just due to their significant population.
“Their mouths only open about an inch, so even though they have extremely sharp teeth, the bite is not very big because their mouths don’t open very wide,” said Tabitha Spencer, Dumas animal control officer.
Bats make up one-third of all mammals in the world, leaving roughly only one percent of bats having rabies.
“If your animals have come in contact with it or a person has, you need to call animal control, and they will come out and take it and have it sent off for testing because rabies is no joke. There’s no cure for it. There is a treatment for it, but it’s very severe treatment, it’s not easy on people on animals. If an animal or person has come into contact with it, then it needs to be sent off for testing.” said Wildlife Rehabber for Wild West Wildlife Rehab, Christy Rowley.
This does not mean that coming in contact with a bat should be taken lightly.
The reason for the increase of bats is it’s their migration time, and we are in their flight path. This mixed with the rain makes it hard for bats to fly, causing them to be grounded.
“If nobody’s come into contact with it, just cover it with something, and call us. We’ll be glad to come out and get it and take it, and take care of it. We’ll hold it for ten days, quarantine it and release it,” said Rowley.
