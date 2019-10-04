Jury finds Dalhart man found guilty of killing Joel Frazier

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - After a short deliberation outside a packed courtroom, a jury found a Dalhart man guilty today of killing and then hiding the body of his father-in-law.
Kory Tidrow showed no emotion as the state and defense made their final arguments in his murder trial.
Tidrow was charged with first degree murder in the death of his father-in-law, Joel Frazier, whose remains were found in an incinerator at a Dalhart meat processing plant in 2017.
He was reported missing in July of 2017.
Soon after his body was found, law enforcement arrested his daughter Camilla Frazier-Tidrow, Tidrow and Benjamin Buck.
Attorney Geoff Barr with the Texas Attorney General’s office started off the arguments, saying that “it’s not necessarily a difficult case.”
He said Tidrow was either the primary person who shot Frazier or he assisted in the murder.
“This is a no brainer with what I have proved here,” Barr argued. "This is a no brainer, folks. From what we saw from the photographs, shooting someone in the back of the head, we [would] intend to cause death — not recklessness, not negligence and certainly not accidental.”
When attorneys presented a picture of the wrapped up body, Frazier’s youngest daughter became emotional and started crying.
The defense argued there was reasonable doubt about Tidrow’s guilt.
“We don’t know who killed Joel Frazier,” defense attorney Brooks Barfield said. “We don’t know. The evidence does not prove it and rumor, assumption, speculation does not prove it.”
While no weapon has been found in the case, bullets from a .22 and a .45 caliber were found in Frazier’s head.
“There was no scientific evidence tying him to the murder,“ Barfield said "At the end of the day, there is reasonable doubt built into this case with a lack of evidence. Period.”
The defense brought up Benjamin Buck, who is currently serving five years in prison in connection to Frazier’s death, saying that he is a criminal and a liar.
“If you want to believe someone like Ben Buck and send this man to prison, there is not a darn thing a lawyer can do about it," Barfield said. “You’re going to find that the entire state’s case is based on a bunch of criminal meth addicts.”
The murder trial of Frazier-Tidrow, who is also charged with first degree murder, is still yet to come.
