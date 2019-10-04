Good News with Dave: volunteers welcome South Georgia students every day

“I like doing this every day,” said volunteer Oscar Waters. “We did this last year and the pastor, he set it up with the school. And we also do it for another school, and it has just been gratifying to come up here and make sure these kids are safe in the traffic and greet them, and they all got special stories. Like this little girl about this tall, come up and said, we got a new car, what did you get? We got an Escalade!”