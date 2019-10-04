First EMDR-certified therapist at Family Support Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dr. Paige Jones is now one of only a few therapists certified for eye movement desensitization reprocessing in Amarillo.
Jones was recently certified with a higher level of training and supervision from an expert.
And that expert was trained under the late doctor who developed the therapy method.
“Having training by somebody who’s at that level and who has worked their entire career with clients really gave me the confidence to dive in with people with complex trauma, which in any setting of therapy can be difficult,” said Jones.
Jones said the grants and sliding scale fees offered at family support services help groups like veterans or homeless residents, who wouldn’t be able to afford this type of therapy otherwise.
The Veteran Resource Center said it also takes the case load off of the local VA.
“They can come here, they can go through the VRC to access care at Family Support Services. They’re not as inundated as the VA is,” said Navigator at the Veteran Resource Center Randy Wilmon.
EMDR uses bi-lateral stimulation through sight or touch to help a client re-process their thoughts about a trauma.
Patients can choose to follow the movement of fingers, a light, or grab onto vibrating paddles.
“Your brain gets on this train of thought. And some of the thoughts might be, ‘Huh, this room is really quiet,’ and some of the thoughts may be really deep thoughts about that trauma,” said Jones.
Wilmon is a veteran himself who underwent EMDR therapy.
“It’s not the therapist digging in, it’s your own brain that’s going there and bringing these things up. And the therapist is just there to help guide you to that, help guide you through finding out what the best answer to address that trauma is,” said Wilmon.
“I’ll stop and say, ‘Take a breath. Let it go. What do you notice?’ And that just kind of tracks where the train is going and where those traumas are falling off or when they’re building,” said Jones.
Jones said while everyone’s process is different, the change that comes after is worth it for her and her clients.
“I love seeing that change and the way that they’re able to live life at a higher level after that,” she said.
