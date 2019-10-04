1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after 2-vehicle car crash near Briscoe

WHEELER, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wheeler County earlier this week.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety about 5:06 p.m. on Wednesday, 20-year-old Gavin Whitten, of Reydon, Oklahoma, was traveling eastbound in a 2005 Ford Taurus on Farm-to-Market Road 1046 and ran a stop sign.
About that same time, 17-year-old Katelyn Freeman, of Cheyenne, Oklahoma, was at the intersection traveling northbound on U.S. 83 in a 2008 Ford F-250.
The Taurus struck the Ford F-250, causing both vehicles to enter a barrow ditch nearby.
Whitten was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.
Freeman was taken at a hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died from injuries suffered from the wreck.
She was not wearing a seat belt.
TxDPS is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.