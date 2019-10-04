Dan Quant head of Amarillo tourism retires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo will be looking for a new Promotions Director soon with the retirement of Dan Quandt from the Convention and Visitors Council.
Quant will be leaving this month after seven years as the CVC’s senior vice president.
The agency’s spokeswoman Hope Stokes said the Chamber of Commerce and CVC boards haven’t talked yet about the process of finding a replacement.
Quandt cam to Amarillo after working in the visitor business in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Lincoln, Nebraska, and most recently in South Padre Island down state.
