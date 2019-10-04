Crime Stoppers and Canyon Police need your finding the person who stole from a church

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help in finding a suspect involved with a burglary Wednesday.
According to police, officers responded to a burglary at the Summit Church on Oct. 2. The suspects entered the building over last weekend early in the morning.
Police say that two Yamaha speakers, soundboard, an AKC microphone, extension cords and iPod Touch that is rose in color were stolen from the property.
If you have any information on this crime or know who this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005
