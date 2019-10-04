Amarillo woman arrested for murder of her husband

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman has been arrested for the murder of her husband.
According to Police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of south Bowie street on Sept. 29 on a shooting.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Aaron Carter.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The APD Homicide Unit investigated and determined that Aaron Carter was murdered.
Today, his wife, 28-year-old Brittney Carter, was arrested for a murder warrant and booked into Randall County Detention Center.
The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.
