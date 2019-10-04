Amarillo woman arrested for murder of her husband

By Richard Bullard | October 3, 2019 at 9:27 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 10:32 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman has been arrested for the murder of her husband.

According to Police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of south Bowie street on Sept. 29 on a shooting.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Aaron Carter.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The APD Homicide Unit investigated and determined that Aaron Carter was murdered.

Today, his wife, 28-year-old Brittney Carter, was arrested for a murder warrant and booked into Randall County Detention Center.

The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.

