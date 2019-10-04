Amarillo Public Library to host exhibit: Americans and the Holocaust

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will host the Americans and the Holocaust exhibition.
The downtown Amarillo library is one of only 50 libraries in the country and the only public library in Texas that was selected to host this exhibit.
“I would say this is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Program Specialist Cynthia Hunt.
The Americans and the Holocaust exhibit is created by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association.
“Its a traveling exhibit based on an exhibit already done at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum,” said Hunt.
The exhibit examines the motives, pressure and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazism, war and the persecution and murder of Jews in Europe during the 1930′s and 40′s.
“It really tells the story of Americans and their efforts to protect people,” said Amarillo Public Library Public Relations Coordinator Stacy Clopton Yates.
Based on extensive new research, this is the most comprehensive exhibition exploring the many factors—including the great depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism, and antisemitism
“We wanted to be able to offer a world-class historical and cultural exhibition here in Amarillo, and luckily they agreed with our reasoning and said, okay, let’s do it,” said Hunt.
The exhibit will be held on the bottom floor of the Downtown Amarillo Public library from October 28, 2020, to December 9, 2020, and is free to the public.
“Were so pleased to have had such great cooperation from other community organizations, and that’s one of the reasons that Amarillo Public Library was able to secure the exhibit for the city of Amarillo,” said Clopton Yates.
Amarillo Public Library collaborates with community partners regularly.
