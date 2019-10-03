Westgate Mall will host a Holiday Job Fair this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Westgate Mall is sprucing up for the holidays by hosting a Holiday Job Fair this week.
The event starts on Friday, Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. and participating retailers will be conducting on-site, same day interviews.
A few of the retailers in attendance are but not limited to below:
- Bath & Body Works
- Chick-fil-A
- Auntie Anne’s
- Journeys
- Shoe Dept.
- Encore
- Claire’s
- Sunglass Hut
- JC Penney
- Kay jewelers
- Sweet Home Amarillo
- Great American Cookies
- Forever 21
- Master Cuts
