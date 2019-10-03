Westgate Mall will host a Holiday Job Fair this week

By Richard Bullard | October 3, 2019 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 2:34 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Westgate Mall is sprucing up for the holidays by hosting a Holiday Job Fair this week.

The event starts on Friday, Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. and participating retailers will be conducting on-site, same day interviews.

A few of the retailers in attendance are but not limited to below:

  • Bath & Body Works
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Auntie Anne’s
  • Journeys
  • Shoe Dept.
  • Encore
  • Claire’s
  • Sunglass Hut
  • JC Penney
  • Kay jewelers
  • Sweet Home Amarillo
  • Great American Cookies
  • Forever 21
  • Master Cuts
