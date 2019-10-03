Westgate Mall sees new changes throughout the building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Westgate Mall is starting to see significant changes throughout its building, including three new businesses opening.
Three local businesses from a candle shop, to the newest escape room and a new hair salon are opening up at Westgate Mall.
However, one retail chain has been put on a list of closures.
“We actually have quite a few new businesses that will be opening soon, the two newest ones are going to be our Amarillo Candle Company & CB Boutique cuddle buddy station and toy workshop," said Westgate Marketing Manager Kaitlyn Pillow. "And coming up soon, we are going to have Retrograde Escape Games and Room, which is going to be just down the hall from them.”
Amarillo Candle company had its grand opening this week. They also offer a workshop in their store for children of all ages called the CB Boutique.
“Cuddle Buddy station is where you get to build your own stuffed animal, and the kids love that where they can pick out the different parts of their new best buddy,” said Westgate General Manager Brian Griffin.
The Retrograde Escape Games will be opening next week where a team of players has to solve puzzles, discover clues, and accomplish tasks to escape the room.
In the Food court, you can expect the newest hair salon called Faded Skin to be opening in two weeks.
“We just want to tell everyone to that they need to come out and especially now that we are getting closer to the holidays to support the local businesses that we have. We have a bunch. We have already said, we have a lot of local stores and businesses in the mall,” said Pillow.
The retail chain, Forever 21 recently announced that they have filed for bankruptcy and will be closing 178 stores. The most recent list of closures includes the Forever 21 in the Westgate Mall here in Amarillo.
