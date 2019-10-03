Support those with mental illness at 7th Annual Walk for Mental Health 5K

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can support those with mental illness at the 7th Annual Walk for Mental Health 5K this weekend.
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Memorial Park located at South Washington and Southwest 26th Street.
From 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., the community is invited to join in on the awareness walk.
All funds will be evenly divided between the National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas Panhandle and Amarillo Area Mental Health Consumers/Agape Center. The proceeds will support their free mental health services to hundreds of people in the Texas Panhandle.
Registration for the 5K will take place at the event.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.