The pros and cons of rain for Panhandle farmers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent rain has many farmers wondering how it might affect the crops in our area.
“Rain is always a good thing and a blessing out here. It could start impacting crops here soon," said Kevin Heflin with Agrilife.
The Panhandle was in need of moisture before the harvests for silage was almost complete, and the corn harvest was midway.
However, if the rain continues, corn stalks may be in danger.
“We have not seen a lot of lodging issues with the corn and silage yet," said Helflin. "We are quickly going to be getting to that point pretty soon if the producers can’t get back in the field.”
As for cotton, the outlook is not good in cold or rainy environments.
“Because our planting was delayed, we have spent all weekend essentially trying to compensate for delayed planting and delayed early season development," said Jourdan Bell with Agrilife.
“We should be okay now there are not too many cracked bowls, but they are starting to show, and if we are going to be wet and rainy for much longer the cotton will, it could have some effect on fiber and seed quality,” said Heflin.
Agriculture life reports boles were beginning to open in the eastern parts of the Panhandle.
The cotton exposed may have a lower quality of fiber, thus affecting the price for farmers.
“It’s always nice to have those warm, dry periods so the fiber can fully develop, and so if we do wind up with an extended wet, cool period, then that can slow down that fiber development process," said Bell.
However, heavy rain like we are experiencing is beneficial for wheat crops.
“We still have a perfect window for planting, and this is really going to give us some good soil moisture for planting conditions, and that will help get this crop off to an excellent start," said Bell. “This rain is helping to replenish the moisture for our wheat farmers and even carry over to the spring crops.”
