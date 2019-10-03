Portales flooding and the impact on the city

PORTALES, N.M (KFDA) - The City of Portales received quite the amount of rain, and consistently for the last few days.
The heavy rain has caused flooded roadways and loss of phone and WiFi connections at the local university.
“Our draining system, we’re really flat, and our draining system is our roads,” said City Manager of Portales, Sammy Staferson. “They serve multiple duties.”
Because of this flawed draining system, every time it rains for an extensive amount time, these roads flood. Causing some people to get trapped in standing water.
“We have a draining system here in Portales that’s not great,” said Gary Nuckols, Portales Fire Chief. "The whole draining system drains towards the south end of Portales towards a large drainage ditch. That end of town gets pretty flooded when we’re saturated like this. Some folks have their usual route, and they continue to travel in those routes and get in trouble, get their car stalled out, and need our assistance. "
The Portales police posted earlier this week that they would not be diving into deep water to pull people out if stuck in standing water.
However, first responders are saying that, if it is a life-threatening situation, a reduced will be performed.
“It’s all specific and dependent on the situation,” said Nuckols. “Usually, when someone can’t get out of their vehicle and walk across the water. They’re stranded. Water coming up in the vehicle, usually on the floorboard and up towards the seat. That’s when we determine they’re unable to get out of there.”
Portales Fire Department said where they would rescue you depending on the situation, and they will not help pull your car out. Rescues are also determined by who is needing to be rescued.
If you can get out of your vehicle without assistance and aren’t a child or elderly, then you are expected to get out of yourself.
The heavy rain also caused phone and WiFi issues for eastern New Mexico university, causing their phones to be down still.
