Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child charge out of Randall County
By Vanessa Garcia | October 3, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 10:06 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo are searching for a man wanted on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 39-year-old Elias Vega-Sanchez is facing a charge out of Randall County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Vega-Sanchez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know of his whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

