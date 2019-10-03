Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child charge out of Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo are searching for a man wanted on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 39-year-old Elias Vega-Sanchez is facing a charge out of Randall County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Vega-Sanchez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you know of his whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
