FBI, Texas Rangers take the stand in trial of man accused of Joel Frazier’s murder

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The FBI and the Texas Rangers took the stand yesterday in day two of the trial of a man accused of murder in the death of Joel Fraizer in Dalhart.
Kory Tidrow is facing a first degree murder charge in the death of Frazier, whose remains were found in an incinerator at a Dalhart meat processing plant in 2017.
During the trial on Wednesday, courtroom officials brought up the topics of deleted text messages and Benjamin Buck, who was indicted on a charge connected to Frazier’s death.
Buck took a plea deal earlier this year and is currently serving a five-year prison sentence on charges of tampering with evidence by destroying or concealing a human corpse.
During the defense, a ranger, who worked the case, said Buck changed his story several times during the six hour and 37 minute interview about the case.
The ranger also said no DNA or fingerprints of those arrested in the case were found during the murder investigation.
While no weapon has been found in the case, bullets from a .22 and a .45 caliber were found in Frazier’s head.
Days after Frazier was reported missing in July of 2017, Tidrow sent Buck text messages of July 12 and July 14.
The messages were deleted, but recovered by a phone service.
Tidrow was asking if Buck went fishing and if he was alone.
During opening statements earlier this week, the state had said that Tidrow asked Buck to go over to his house after Frazier’s death.
Deleted text messages that were recovered between Tidrow and Camilla Frazier-Tidrow, who is also charged with first degree murder, were also questioned.
In July of 2017 after the report of Frazier missing, Tidrow asked her through text if “he is up and moving."
She responded with “I’ll get more” and that she was on her way.
Today, in the courtroom, medical and forensic experts will take the stand.
Court sources told NewsChannel 10 crews that the trial is expected to wrap up tomorrow.
