1 dead, 1 injured after SUV hydroplaned Thursday morning

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger woman died when a SUV investigators say was going to fast ended up in a flooded ditch north of Panhandle.
According to DPS, a car was driving south on SH 207 around 7:00 a.m. during heavy rain. The vehicle struck a large pool of standing water on the highway, causing the car to hydroplane.
The car then rolled over onto its driver side into a drainage ditch, which contained three feet of flowing water.
The driver, 50-year-old Linda Conley of Stinnet was transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
The passenger, 54-year-old Pamela Peterson of Borger, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Many Good Samaritans stopped and assisted with uprighting the vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
