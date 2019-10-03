The City of Childress approved for new sewer grant

CHILDLESS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Childress is approved for a financial grant to update parts of its sewer system.
The Texas Water Development Board approved an almost $1.3 million financial grant, including a loan, for the Childress sewer system.
The grant was approved and came from the Clean Water State Revolving fund. The City of Childress provides water services to more than 6,000 people.
The money will be invested in the city’s wastewater treatment facility, which mainly supports a local prison, the airport and a few other commercial customers.
The facility is currently out of compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality standards and needs many updates.
Additionally, the current bar screens are failing and not preventing the trash from entering the treatment plant.
If, after construction, there are any remaining funds available, they will be dedicated to the City’s other wastewater treatment facility for necessary upgrades.
