City of Amarillo hosting State of the City this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mayor Ginger Nelson and the City of Amarillo are inviting citizens this morning to the State of the City address.
Community members can come hear about the city’s accomplishments over the last year and its goals for 2020.
Citizens have the opportunity to learn more about the current state of Amarillo and various ways to plan for the next 50 years.
The address will begin at 8:00 a.m. and doors will open at 7:30 a.m in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.
Breakfast will also be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited.
For those who can’t attend, NewsChannel 10 will be live-streaming State of the City on our website and Facebook and YouTube pages.
