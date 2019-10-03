The Canyon Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman

The Canyon Police Department is seeking your assistance with locating Evie Starr. (Source: Facebook)
By Richard Bullard | October 2, 2019 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 8:14 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is needing your help in locating a missing woman, 18-year-old, Evie Starr.

Starr is a white female, approximately 5-02, 120 lbs, with brown hair green eyes and has a flower tattoo and sun and moon tattoo on inner forearms.

According to police, Starr may be with her silver 2003 Buick Century with Texas Tag FGB2771.

The vehicle has a green front bumper with a broken driver door window.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Starr, please contact the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

