The Canyon Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is needing your help in locating a missing woman, 18-year-old, Evie Starr.
Starr is a white female, approximately 5-02, 120 lbs, with brown hair green eyes and has a flower tattoo and sun and moon tattoo on inner forearms.
According to police, Starr may be with her silver 2003 Buick Century with Texas Tag FGB2771.
The vehicle has a green front bumper with a broken driver door window.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Starr, please contact the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.
