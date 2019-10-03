Amarillo man donates 200th pint of blood at Coffee Memorial

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man donated his 200th pint of blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center Wednesday.
Dick Doyle made the donation, and encouraged others to do the same.
" If you’re thinking about becoming a blood donor, don’t put it off any longer," he said. “All it requires is an hour of your time every 56 days.”
He also said the demand for blood donations is always high at the blood center.
“When you donate a pint of blood, you are giving someone the gift of life,” said Doyle.
Coffee Memorials Public Relations Representative Suzanne Talley said they have many donors like Doyle.
“Their dedication and compassion for the patients we serve is inspiring to me,” she said.
For anyone who’s nervous about donating blood, Talley said to think about the people you could potentially help.
“Think about the patients, like the children with cancer, you’re serving with you blood or platelets and how many times they’ve been stuck with a needle,” said Talley. “It’s truly worth that hour to save a life.”
You can make an appointment online to donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center, located at 7500 Wallace Boulevard in Amarillo.
