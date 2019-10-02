Why Panhandle Magazine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We hope you enjoyed browsing through and reading the first ever Panhandle Magazine!
Now that you have experienced it, I hope it is obvious that as a news organization we cannot tell all the stories that should be told in a newscast or online only.
We have tons of information coming into our media organization every day.
It is interesting and relevant, and it needs to be shared.
Our innovation team at NewsChannel 10 Media started exploring options, and the idea of Panhandle Magazine was born.
It is a way to share Panhandle stories, promote businesses in the area, take a broader look at things happening all around us and celebrate our uniqueness.
- Goals of Panhandle Magazine:
- Quarterly publish a print magazine and an online magazine.
- Work with people throughout the Panhandle to tell their stories.
- Build awareness of the history, present and future plans of our area.
- Celebrate the successes of the Panhandle of Texas and our neighboring counties.
- Provide local businesses a chance to tell their story and educate about their benefits.
Thank you for the support of Panhandle Magazine as it launches and grows.
This first publication may not be perfect, but we are growing daily to serve you at the highest level.
Connect with us, share your thoughts, story ideas, encouragement and pictures of your community, your kids, your animals, the weather around you or yourself reading the magazine.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.