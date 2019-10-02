Congressman Thornberry reflects on his 25 years of service to District 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congressman Mac Thornberry says today he doesn’t know what’s next since he announced he wouldn’t run for re-election.
Thornberry will remain in office until January of 2021 and has a busy road ahead. He hopes it will be productive through all the drama in Washington.
"I feel grateful for the time I have had to serve the community and this great country and feel that we have been able to do what some Texas has never been able to do. That is to represent this wonderful area and the people that made it possible, " said Thornberry. “The last 25 years have been wonderful, but just because I am leaving doesn’t mean I quit caring about what is important."
He feels that the next candidate to take his position will honor the legacy of unity he has attempted to coordinate with Pantex, agriculture, and Bell Helicopter it is about working together.
Thornberry says he’s not trying to pick a successor and that he advises the public to choose someone who can work with others and get something done rather than someone who will add to “the noise” in Washington.
Term limits were something that Thornberry said contributed to his decision to not run for election, but it was not the deciding factor.
Thornberry also went into length to the number of republicans leaving the office or not running for re-election.
“With term limits on committee chairs, there’s going to be a natural ebbing and flowing of people if you’re at the to with the most chairs then obviously you’re going to have a number of them leave around the same time, and we’ve seen that the last couple of election cycles," said Thornberry. "I think that’s what is going on in Texas.”
Thornberry went on to talk about the impeachment process and his opinions on its operation in Washington.
“It’s pretty clear that some democrats, not all, wanted to impeach our president from the get-go. They spent time on meetings and hearings all for nothing but this one ten minute conversation is enough to expedite the process,” said Thornberry. “The good thing is that the American people can read that conversation for themselves and make their own opinions. You could argue that some things were inappropriate but not impeachable. I am in distress that the House Speaker and Democratic figurehead, Pelosi, seems to be railroading the impeachment process through the house so fast.”
Thornberry feels that the impeachment feels rushed and is not like previous impeachments that he has personally sat in on, including the Clinton investigation.
“If you look back at the Clinton investigation, which I actually got to sit and be a part of, both sides could call witnesses or present their evidence,"said Thornberry. "But this is just going to polarize the country even further.”
Overall, Thornberry feels that the country, regardless of the impeachment status, it will not hurt the country. He thinks that it will be a bumpy road, an arduous road but American, in the end, will be okay.
Looking back Thornberry hopes to be seen as someone who represented the people of the 13th district with integrity.
