Congressman Thornberry reflects on his 25 years of service to District 13

“It’s pretty clear that some democrats, not all, wanted to impeach our president from the get-go. They spent time on meetings and hearings all for nothing but this one ten minute conversation is enough to expedite the process,” said Thornberry. “The good thing is that the American people can read that conversation for themselves and make their own opinions. You could argue that some things were inappropriate but not impeachable. I am in distress that the House Speaker and Democratic figurehead, Pelosi, seems to be railroading the impeachment process through the house so fast.”