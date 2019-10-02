Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition to show community members how to cope with loss of a loved one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a teaching on how to cope with losing a loved one for the public later this week.
The training event is Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus.
Researcher and suicide prevention expert Dr. Frank Campbell and Tarrant County LOSS Team Lezlie Culver will talk about crises people may face when losing a loved one to suicide and also provide skills for responding to it.
The training is free and first responders, mental health professionals and volunteers are invited.
The Centers for Disease Control said a risk factor for suicide attempt is losing a loved one to suicide.
The purpose of the event is to educate the public and to create a LOSS team.
For more details, call Amy Hord at (806) 342-2512.
