Scattered Showers

We are currently tracking another wave of showers and embedded thunderstorms across the area. This activity should move out of the area by late morning to early afternoon. We should experience a break for a few hours before another slug of moisture moves in tonight, as of right now it looks to favor the Southern areas. We also may see a break in the clouds by late day and that should allow us to warm into the mid to upper 70s.
A cold front will slide into the area tomorrow running into the tropical moisture which means more periods of heavy rain.